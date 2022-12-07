Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 7

No bye week blues here, as the Falcons need Sunday off in absolutely the worst way. When they return in Week 15 to take on the Saints, it’s looking like there could be a change at quarterback in the offing.

More on that in today’s Falcoholinks.

The time is now

After the latest calamitous conclusion to a Falcons game — which again involved in a game-losing interception — we’ve officially reached the point where Atlanta needs to give rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder a start.

With Arthur Smith’s recent comments regarding evaluating the team’s positions during the bye week, it’s looking increasingly likely that Ridder will be under center against the Saints.

Five things we learned

So what did we learn after Atlanta’s latest loss? Our Will McFadden, as always, has his five takeaways from Sunday’s game.

A pint with the lads

Alcohol pairs very well with Atlanta Falcons games — especially this season. Throughout the team’s entire history, who is one Falcon that you’d like to have a beer with? You absolutely don’t have to discuss the Falcons.

3 up, 3 down

The Falcons were down and out on Sunday afternoon, but only three of them officially made it on our 3 up, 3 down list. Thankfully this team is headed into the bye week — they desperately need it.