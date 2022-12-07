Which team in the AFC most closely resembles the Falcons?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and welcome to today’s open thread. Today we have a pretty simple question for you: Which team in the AFC reminds you the most of the Falcons?

This one was a lot easier for me to answer than yesterday’s about which Falcons player, past or present, I’d most like to have a beer with. I had to list my Top 5 options because I couldn’t choose just one. But I feel like this one has a really clear answer, and it’s the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers have more talent than the Falcons this season (not that it’s a definitive ranking by any stretch, but they had eight players in the NFL Top 100 this year compared to the Falcons’ three), but they’re also prone to blowing leads and losing games in ridiculous fashion. If that sounds familiar to you, then you understand why the Chargers are my pick here.

What do you think? Weigh in below in the comments.