Which former or current Falcons player would you want to have a beer with?

Good morning Falcoholics, and welcome to Tuesday’s open thread. We’ve got a very important question for you today: Which current or former Falcons player would you most want to have a beer with?

A few players come to mind for me. I’ve had the privilege of covering this team for a number of years and have had the opportunity to get to know a lot of current and former Falcons, and this is not an easy question to answer. I’ll give you my top 5.

Mike Kenn. The former Falcons tackle was my first real interview waaaaayyyyy back in 2014. I was nervous as hell interviewing a man who really should be in the Hall of Fame, and he ended up being super easy to talk to, and I learned a lot. I loved hearing about his time with the Falcons, his take on then-rookie Jake Matthews, his time as the NFLPA president, and as a lifelong Ohio State fan, I really enjoyed getting his perspective on the legendary Ten-Year War between Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler’s programs during Kenn’s time at the University of Michigan.

Deion Sanders. Come on, who wouldn’t want to have a beer with Prime?

Matt Ryan. I'm buying. The guy deserves a beer after the beatdown the Colts took on Sunday night, and I'd probably try to talk him into retiring.

What’s your answer? Share your answers in the comments below, and feel free to use this comment section as today’s open thread.