AIR RAID: Marcus Mariota throws 2nd touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt in 2 weeks

Pruitt has tied Kyle Pitts’ 2022 touchdowns.

By Matthew Chambers
new
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Commanders Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Marcus Mariota struggled early against the Pittsburgh Steelers but it didn’t stop him from keeping at it — the quarterback took to the ground to move the chains then finally uncorked another pass to the sudden red-zone specialist MyCole Pruitt.

Watch the pass below which helped put the Falcons within one possession.

Looks like the linebacker should have covered Pruitt instead of rushing Mariota. Pruitt, amazingly, has his second touchdown in two games. Pruitt was an early season elevation from the practice squad. Now he’s the top receiving tight end.

