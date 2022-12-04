AIR RAID: Marcus Mariota throws 2nd touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt in 2 weeks

Marcus Mariota struggled early against the Pittsburgh Steelers but it didn’t stop him from keeping at it — the quarterback took to the ground to move the chains then finally uncorked another pass to the sudden red-zone specialist MyCole Pruitt.

Watch the pass below which helped put the Falcons within one possession.

MyCole Pruitt dives in for 6 ❌



CBS || NFL+#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/aG791QQGhW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

Looks like the linebacker should have covered Pruitt instead of rushing Mariota. Pruitt, amazingly, has his second touchdown in two games. Pruitt was an early season elevation from the practice squad. Now he’s the top receiving tight end.