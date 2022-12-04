 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Troy Andersen questionable to return to Steelers game with ankle injury

The rookie linebacker was ruled questionable in the third quarter.

By Matthew Chambers
NFL: NOV 10 Falcons at Panthers Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Falcons, in the middle of a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers, lost rookie linebacker Troy Andersen to an ankle injury. The defense has looked exceptionally poor today, and things are unlikely to improve without the linebacker. Dean Pees has to be hoping Andersen returns with the defense playing a significant number of snaps already. The offense can’t stay on the field and the defense can’t get off the field.

For Andersen, the rookie is technically behind Mykal Walker on the depth chart, but he has been pushing for about half of the defensive snaps with Pees running more linebackers. Andersen had a pick last week and has been making some wow plays in 2022.

How he was injured wasn’t clear and didn’t make the broadcast. Andersen plays a significant amount of special teams snaps, meaning it is possible his injury did not come on defense.

Stay tuned for updates on his ankle.

