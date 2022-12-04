Why isn’t Desmond Ridder playing yet? Falcons fans voice their opinion

Week 13 is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a likely must-win matchup to help keep their playoff chances alive. With only a handful of games remaining this season, the Falcons find themselves in a NFC South battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead, so every game matters right now.

With that, the Falcons have shied away from benching quarterback Marcus Mariota for rookie Desmond Ridder, as the coaches seem to dismiss any changes while the team still has a chance at the playoffs. Speaking of the team’s quarterback position, our SB Nation Reacts survey asked Falcons fans about their opinion on why Ridder isn’t starting yet.

59% of Falcons fans surveyed are apparently paying attention to what head coach Arthur Smith has been saying about the position. Humorously, 25% of those surveyed feel like the team has a vendetta against them and want the fans to suffer. Which I can’t blame them, if you’re a Falcons’ fan you have definitely felt that way before.

While surveyed fans, we also asked them about their confidence level in the team which has lost some recent close games.

As of Week 13, 73% of surveyed Falcons’ fans see the team heading in the right direction. For a team that was largely projected by experts to win maybe two to three games this season, I’ll take that as a positive.

What are your thoughts on the team heading in to Week 13? Is the Steelers game a “must-win” for the Falcons’ playoff chances? Enjoy the red helmets.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.