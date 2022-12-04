Arnold Ebiketie, Chuma Edoga among inactives for Steelers vs. Falcons

As we prepare for the kickoff of the Falcons’ Week 13 tilt against the Steelers, both teams have released their lists of inactive players for Sunday’s matchup.

OLB Arnold Ebiketie has been dealing with a forearm injury, and despite being limited in practice all of last week instead of being held out, he will be sidelined for today’s contest. Same thing for guard Chuma Edoga, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury. He was upgraded to limited participation in Friday’s practice, but he will not be on the field for the Falcons on Sunday. Ebiketie, Edoga and Jalen Dalton were all listed as questionable by the team heading into this week’s matchup.

The full lists of inactive players for each team can be found below. Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments.

FALCONS INACTIVES

20 S Jovante Moffatt

21 CB Rashad Fenton

47 OLB Arnold Ebiketie

55 ILB Nate Landman

71 OL Chuma Edoga

88 WR Frank Darby

94 DL Jalen Dalton

STEELERS INACTIVES

2 QB Mason Rudolph

16 CB Josh Jackson

53 OL Kendrick Green

92 DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

93 ILB Mark Robinson