Falcons vs. Steelers Week 13 open thread

Atlanta’s big chance to win one and keep pace in the NFC South before the bye is here.

By Dave Choate
Falcons Gerald Riggs Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

It’s the final game before the bye week for the Atlanta Falcons, and one that could mean the difference between having some kind of chance of making the postseason going forward or pivoting to planning for the future. Kind of a big game, in other words.

You’ll want to watch today to see if the Falcons can reverse a long, slow slide—they were 3-3 in their first six games but just 2-4 in their last six, which is why they’re currently two games under .500—and finish the year on a strong note. As always, this is your place to comment on the game live, so please do so.

Go Falcons!

