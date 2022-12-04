Falcons vs. Steelers Week 13 open thread

It’s the final game before the bye week for the Atlanta Falcons, and one that could mean the difference between having some kind of chance of making the postseason going forward or pivoting to planning for the future. Kind of a big game, in other words.

You’ll want to watch today to see if the Falcons can reverse a long, slow slide—they were 3-3 in their first six games but just 2-4 in their last six, which is why they’re currently two games under .500—and finish the year on a strong note. As always, this is your place to comment on the game live, so please do so.

Go Falcons!