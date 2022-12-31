Cardinals rule out Deandre Hopkins against Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons got a serious upgrade to its Sunday match-up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons could use a win for a lot of reasons (other than draft position — Atlanta likely to drop from 6th to 9th win a win), the top being Desmond Ridder needs an opportunity to show he has what it takes and secure the starting spot into 2023.

Things certainly look easier after the Arizona Cardinals ruled out the team’s top pass catcher. DeAndre Hopkins, leading the team in receiving yards, will not play.

DeAndre Hopkins is OUT Sunday vs the #Falcons, sources tell @theScore. #AZCardinals are currently listing DHop as questionable with a knee, but I’m told he won’t make the trip to Atlanta. David Blough will start at QB, with Colt McCoy in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/4Ax4yYUPVz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 31, 2022

Perhaps even more problematic is David Blough will start. Blough, who once started (and lost) five games for the Detroit Lions, will get his first start since 2019. He’s a long way away from being Kyler Murray.

The Falcons still need to cover option 2 and 3 in Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch. Arizona’s top rushers are John Conner and the aforementioned Murray. This will be very, very difficult for Arizona to muster up offensive production.