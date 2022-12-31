Falcons-Cardinals injury report: Elijah Wilkinson questionable, Colt McCoy out for Arizona

Atlanta’s guard woes continue, as Friday’s injury report revealed that the Falcons will be without Chuma Edoga (who has since landed on injured reserve) and could be without starter Elijah Wilkinson.

We received that news and more ahead of the Falcons game with the Cardinals on Sunday, and though this report is coming to you a day later, it’s still useful to take a closer look at who will suit up tomorrow.

The long and short of it is that the Falcons are in danger of having one starter miss the game, and will be without a handful of reserves. The Cardinals are in much worse shape.

Atlanta Falcons

QUESTIONABLE

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

DOUBTFUL

n/a

OUT

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

S Jovante Moffatt (calf)

Without Wilkinson, the Falcons would presumably turn to Matt Hennessy or Colby Gossett. Hennessy was just activated off of injured reserve on Saturday, while Gossett has been healthy and pressed into action a few times this year. The hope is that the mauling left guard can go and help out a rushing attack critical to a winning effort.

Without Franks, the tight end depth will be thinned a bit, but Franks barely played as it was and his loss will be most keenly felt on special teams. Ditto Moffatt, who has primarily worked as a special teamer this year. He was replaced on the roster by Micah Abernathy, recently signed off the Packers’ practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals

QUESTIONABLE

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

ILB Tanner Vallejo (knee)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

DOUBTFUL

n/a

OUT

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

DL Zach Allen (hand)

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

This is a significant list, and it grew today when we learned from NFL insider Jordan Schultz that Hopkins is not expected to play tomorrow. That plus the loss of McCoy, which is causing the Cardinals to start fourth-string quarterback David Blough, is going to make the Arizona passing attack much weaker. No Zach Allen and Antonio Hamilton will hurt the defense, as well, and Atlanta has a number of health-related advantages going into this one.

Stay tuned for more news and inactives tomorrow!