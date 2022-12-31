NFL Week 17 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 16 was a tough one for Atlanta Falcons fans. The game against the Baltimore Ravens offered an exciting glimpse into Desmond Ridder’s potential, while simultaneously being an incredibly frustrating watch due to some egregious officiating errors and another untimely fumble by Drake London. It also led to the team’s official playoff elimination.

Now entering Week 17, we can officially turn the page to focusing on the 2023 offseason and evaluating this roster for the future. For fellow enjoyers of the rest of the NFL, however, this week’s slate offers up a number of intriguing matchups. The Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game is suddenly interesting, as the winner will take the lead in the NFC South playoff race. In the NFC Wild Card race, a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers could make or break Green Bay’s chances. Monday Night Football features by far the best game of the week with a clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley and Aaron Freeman have moved into a two-way tie for first place at 63% correct, with Jeanna winning the tiebreaker due to more correct picks overall. Dave “Boss Man” Choate has fallen to third place at 62%. Kevin Knight has improved slightly back to 60%, while Will McFadden continues to gain at 56%.

Speaking of Week 17, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.