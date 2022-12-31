Falcons vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Every game has felt consequential for so long now, between the team’s increasingly faint playoff hopes and the urgency associated with beating the Saints and Desmond Ridder’s early starts, that it is sort of odd to be facing a game with relatively low stakes.

We still want to see Ridder fare well and the Falcons play better football, because that matters a great deal. Still, the Cardinals are rolling out David Blough and are very banged up, both of these teams are officially eliminated from the playoffs, and both have been quite bad for quite some time now. There is only so much we’re going to learn and a slim chance that this will be a compelling football game.

It still is Falcons football, and it gives us our best chance of seeing a win in a long while, so we’ll enjoy it with the coming of the new year. Here’s how you can watch.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 17

When: Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn & Megan Olivi

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Related Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app, Sling TV

Odds: Atlanta’s a home favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Will the Falcons be able to shut down the ground game and make David Blough look like the veteran third-stringer he is? Will Desmond Ridder continue to improve and get his first NFL win? Will Tyler Allgeier and/or Cordarrelle Patterson pick up 100 yards on the ground? How bad is my hangover going to be?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (5-10)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

@ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Week 11: Win vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET Week 12: Loss @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

@ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET Week 13: Loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Loss @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

@ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD Week 16: Loss @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

@ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

