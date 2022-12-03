NFL Week 13 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 12 was a tough one for the Atlanta Falcons, as they once again lost in frustrating fashion to fall to 5-7. With just five games left in the season, the path to the playoffs—even in the dreadful NFC South—continues to narrow. FiveThirtyEight currently gives Atlanta just a 17% chance of making the playoffs. The next two games are absolute must-wins for the Falcons, as victories in both would send the team’s playoff chances soaring into the 40s.

In Week 13, the Falcons face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should be a winnable game. But this game is pretty much an afterthought to the rest of the NFL, as this week’s slate features a number of awesome matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles at the Tennessee Titans, the Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals are just a few of the marquee matchups on Sunday.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

We’re still in a dead heat for first place, as Aaron Freeman holds on to a narrow lead at 64%. Dave “Boss Man” Choate is right behind him at 63%. In third place is Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley at 61%, followed by Kevin Knight at 59%. Will McFadden continues to close at 57%, now just 7 wins back.

Speaking of Week 13, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

