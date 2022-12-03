Falcons vs. Bears: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Falcons have to treat every week like a do-or-die situation at this point. A Tampa Bay win over the Saints this weekend couple with a Falcons loss would make it extremely difficult for Atlanta to catch the Buccaneers in the division, and with their Wild Card hopes already extremely dim, that would mean it was time to start thinking in earnest about 2023.

A win, however, has the potential to get the Falcons in an excellent position to bother the Buccaneers down the final four game stretch, especially if Tampa Bay loses. The Falcons also follow this game up with a bye week they can use to get healthier and hopefully make adjustments that will help them grab two or three wins in their final four games. Everything hinges on what Atlanta does against Pittsburgh, given that they’ve fashioned themselves as a contending team.

That means getting by the Steelers at home whilst wearing the red helmets. To do so, they’ll need to coax a bit more out of a moribund passing attack, continue to run all over an opposing defense, and come up with some big plays on defense against a rookie quarterback and a young Steelers offense. None of that seems out of reach, but it will require Atlanta to put together the kind of complete performance that has eluded them of late.

Here’s how you can watch on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 13

When: Sunday, December 5, 1 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Related Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app

Odds: Atlanta’s a slight favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Are the Falcons going to be able to gin up a passing game against a weak Steelers secondary, especially with a quality pass rush coming to town? Will Atlanta be able to put the brakes on a balanced Steelers ground game? Will the bye prove to be a time for the Falcons to reload for a stretch run, or will it bring real change for a 5-8 team?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (5-7)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

@ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Week 11: Win vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET Week 12: Loss @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

@ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET Week 13: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

