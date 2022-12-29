NFL Week 17 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an interconference game between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Dallas Cowboys take on the Tennessee Titans in a matchup that probably would’ve been interesting early in the year. As it stands now, the Titans seem to have largely thrown in the towel with Ryan Tannehill injured and Derrick Henry not playing this week. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are looking to improve their Wild Card standing and keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys (11-4) at Tennessee Titans (7-8)

The pick: Cowboys (-900)

Spread: Cowboys -14 | Over/Under: 40 | Moneyline: Cowboys -900, Titans +625

This one is a real shame, because this could have been one of the better Thursday games of the season if both teams were playing at their best. Instead, we’ve got an ascending Cowboys team taking on a battered and bruised Titans team that is unlikely to put up much resistance at this point in the season. This game features one of the largest spreads of the season, and I understand why. Dallas has a major advantage here.

