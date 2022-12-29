Falcons-Cardinals injury report: Elijah Wilkinson didn’t practice on Wednesday

With only a few games remaining in the season and a few days remaining in 2022, the Atlanta Falcons began the week as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals have been and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray who is on season-ending injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Falcons practiced while the Cardinals only held a walk-through practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

OL Elijah Wilkinson (calf)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

OL Billy Price (knee)

S Charles Washington (chest)

NO PARTICIPATION

DL Zach Allen (hand)

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle)

RB James Conner (illness)

WR A.J. Green (illness)

CB Antonio Hamilton (hip)

CB Marco Wilson (neck)

For the Falcons, the injury report is relatively light, as it has been for most of the season. Chuma Edoga, Feleipe Franks and Elijah Wilkinson all missed practice due to their respective injuries. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Edoga is likely headed to injured reserve and Franks is already considered doubtful to play against the Cardinals. We shall see soon enough, but the Falcons are reasonably healthy.

The Cardinals had a much larger injury report on Wednesday. The good news for them is that quarterback Colt McCoy is returning from concussion protocol and is slated to start against the Falcons on Sunday, which should give their offense at least a small boost.