Falcons return home as 3.5-point favorites against Cardinals

The Atlanta Falcons limped home from their wintry trip to Baltimore to find themselves eliminated from playoff contention, and favorites against the Arizona Cardinals.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Atlanta opened as 3.5-point favorites at home when they take on the Cardinals, a team that similarly finds itself in the basement of its division. The Cards dropped a Christmas Day game against the Bucs, extending their losing streak to five. The over/under currently sits at 41 points.

The Falcons are dragging a losing streak of their own, which now stands at four games after the loss in Baltimore.

Both teams have been officially eliminated from the playoffs, so Sunday’s tilt may mean some snap count adjustments as both coaches Arthur Smith and Kliff Kingsbury take the final two games to evaluate some of the depth on the roster.

Atlanta holds a 15-17 all-time record against Arizona (including the playoffs), and to add to their win column they’ll need to handle dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray. The Falcons have historically struggled against offenses that feature mobile quarterbacks, and with missed tackles turning into a theme on defense, they’ll need to button up a lot of weak areas to contain Murray.