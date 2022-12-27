Falcons Reacts Survey, Week 17: How confident are you in the future of the Falcons?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Atlanta Falcons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Falcons are stuck in the basement of the stupidest division in the National Football League this year, and my confidence in the team’s ability to finish the season strong is basically subterranean. But we’re not necessarily asking how confident you are in the team over the last two games of the season. We want to know how confident you are in the general direction of the team, looking toward 2023 and beyond.

Atlanta will give Desmond Ridder the opportunity to show what he’s got against two teams that have struggled this season: The Cardinals are basically a disaster, and Tom Brady has not been the same player this year for Tampa Bay. That evaluation will be crucial as the team comes up with a strategy for the quarterback position next year.

And the team will be in a much better position next year in terms of the salary cap. Terry Fontenot deserves recognition for that. Right now, Atlanta has over $22 million in salary sitting on injured reserve, and they have a staggering $82 million in dead cap on the books. The 2023 salary cap is projected to be about $220 million, and the Falcons currently have just over $149 million allocated to active players, just over $5 million projected for draft picks, and that dead cap number drops way down to just over $13 million, so the team will have plenty of money to work with to bring in impact free agents. (All numbers via Spotrac.com).

So we want to hear from you: How confident are you in the Falcons looking to 2023 and beyond? Weigh in via our survey, and share your thoughts in the comments.