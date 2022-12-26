NFL Week 16 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season is almost over, with an exciting slate of games on both Saturday and Sunday behind us. One game remains on the schedule: a Monday Night Football matchup between two preseason AFC contenders: the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts.

For the Chargers, things haven’t always gone to plan, but they’re just a win away from clinching a Wild Card berth in the AFC. The Colts, on the other hand, have had one of the most tumultuous seasons in recent memory. A coach firing and multiple QB swaps—and another, to Nick Foles, prior to this game—have destroyed any hope of this team making noise in 2022.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

The pick: Chargers (-200)

Spread: Chargers -3.5 | Over/Under: 44.5 | Moneyline: Chargers -200, Colts +170

This should be a slam dunk win for the Chargers, but...well, it’s hard to trust the Chargers. Los Angeles has been the superior team all season, but the Colts have introduced a bit of anarchy by making another QB switch—this time to Nick Foles. Could that spark something for Indianapolis? Probably not, but it does give a little bit of pause consider the chaotic nature of the Chargers. I’m still going with Los Angeles, but this one makes me nervous.

