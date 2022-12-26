Falcons fantasy stud and dud from Week 16 vs. Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons continued their losing ways by leaving a lump of coal for their fanbase on Christmas Eve, this past weekend, suffering their fourth defeat in succession and one which now mathematically eliminates them from playoff contention.

The Falcons had their opportunities but ultimately failed to breach the end zone thanks to some questionable refeereing and red zone sputtering in cold Baltimore conditions. The end result was a 17-9 defeat. Just because the Falcons won’t be in the playoffs does not mean that their players are not represented in fantasy football playoffs, which are in full affect at this point.

There is a lot of great content available here at The Falcoholic, and I encourage you to check it out if you want some in-depth analysis. This article will look at things strictly from a fantasy football perspective (that means looking at nothing other than pure statistics). Here is Atlanta’s fantasy stud and fantasy dud from Week 16’s defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy Stud/Dud 2022 History:

Past Studs: Cordarrelle Patterson (3), Tyler Allgeier (3), Drake London (3), Marcus Mariota (2), Kyle Pitts (1), Younghoe Koo (1), Olamide Zaccheaus (1)

Past Duds: Kyle Pitts (4), Drake London (3), Marcus Mariota (2), Younghoe Koo (2), Falcons D/ST (1), Cordarrelle Patterson (1), Desmond Ridder (1)

Fantasy Stud - Tyler Allgeier

Stat Line: 18 carries, 74 rushing yards, 4 catches, 43 receiving yards: 11.70 standard league points; 15.70 PPR points

Tyler Allgeier’s impressive breakout continues, and it’s come right in time for the playoffs for fantasy managers who were lucky enough to nab him off the waiver wire recently or who continued to roster him throughout the season. In back-to-back weeks, he’s been Atlanta’s best player and he is asserting his case to be the team’s number one running back going into next season as well.

The rookie out of BYU was rewarded for his explosion last week by being given the bulk of the RB touches in this one — 22 to be exact, which is a new career high. In fact, coming out of the bye he’s now been given 18 touches then 22, showcasing an official shift in the running back hierarchy which has coincided with the season-ending injury to Caleb Huntley. Allgeier averaged a healthy 4.1 yards per carry and did plenty of damage in the air, most coming in the form of a 26-yard screen catch and run.

Going into Monday Night Football, Allgeier is the overall RB11 in PPR and overall RB12 in standard scoring this week, both of which are back-end RB1 results. This means that he will at the very least finish as a high-end RB2, which is a great result for someone whose team did not even score a touchdown.

Allgeier will continue earning even more trust from the coaching staff and he’s absolutely startable in fantasy championships next weekend. If you have Allgeier in your dynasty league, you may have stumbled upon gold.

Dud

Cordarrelle Patterson: 8 carries, 17 rushing yards, 1 catch, 14 receiving yards: 3.10 standard league points; 4.10 PPR points

The other end of the running back coin is not as great, as Cordarrelle Patterson was relegated to backup duty behind Allgeier. He had just nine total touches, which is his second-lowest total in a single game this season (the lowest being the Panthers game in the rain, right after his return from injury).

Patterson’s eight totes on the ground were largely inefficient as well, with just 2.1 yards per carry, which is a season low. The 17 rushing yards were also a season low. That’s a recipe for disaster for the 13.5% of managers who inserted the Tennessee alum into their starting lineups this week. Those managers could not lean on his abilities in the air either, as Patterson had just a 3% target share.

It’s hard to trust Patterson in any championships next week, even though he has gotten seven red zone touches over the past two weeks. Tyler Allgeier’s presence and ever growing share of the touches makes CP84 a touchdown dependent flex at best, who does not even get all of the red zone touches — Allgeier has seven of those over the past two weeks himself.