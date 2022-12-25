Hello, Falcoholics, and a very merry Christmas to all who celebrate! We’ve got a fun question for our Falcoholic community today, plus another fun bonus question.

Did you get any cool Falcons gear for the holidays this year? Tell us all about it, and share your pics in the comments. And question two: What’s your favorite piece of Falcons memorabilia or attire that you’ve ever gotten as a gift? Once again, spill the details and share photos if you’ve got them!

I didn’t get anything Falcons-related this year. I’m the only Falcons fan in the family, so I tend to get more Ohio State-related stuff, and this year was no different — my older daughter got me a very cool replica of Ohio State’s stadium that I love.

My favorite Falcons-related gift of all time is a little harder to pin down, because there have been a lot of them. My brother got me a wall hanging several years ago that depicts the Falcons’ uniforms over the years, which is really cool. It’s a little out of date because it was before the recent uniform redesign, but it’s neat nonetheless.

Looking forward to reading about your favorites! Weigh in below in the comments.