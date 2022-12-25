NFL Christmas Day open thread

Most of The Falcoholic staff will be taking the day off today, though we’ll try to keep you up to date with any breaking news as always. We’ll be back on Monday with Arthur Smith’s press conference, more thoughts on Saturday’s action, and previews for the final two games of the season.

Of course, there’s still football on here on Christmas Day, and if you’re looking to watch it and chat about it with your fellow Falcons fans, you’re always welcome to do so here.

The early game is Packers-Dolphins, an interesting matchup that would be better if the Packers were the kind of team we thought they’d be heading into the year. Still, it should be a lively enough one with Green Bay providing a good Miami team with a challenge.

That will be followed by Broncos-Rams, a truly objectionable game between two lousy teams that might be fun to watch if you think of it as more of a science experiment than an NFL game.

Finally, Sunday night will bring Buccaneers-Cardinals. I can’t brook the Saints winning the division this year, so it may as well be the Buccaneers or Panthers lining up to get socked by a clearly superior Wild Card team. I’m not going to root for Tampa Bay, mind you, so go Cardinals.

Enjoy the slate if you’re watching, and if not, have a great Sunday and holiday, everyone.