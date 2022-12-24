WATCH: Arthur Smith lets the refs know how mad he is about yet another bad call vs. Ravens

Arthur Smith has put on quite a show on the sidelines against the Ravens. The officials have made bad calls upon bad calls, and Smith hasn’t been shy about letting them know how he feels about it.

To be clear, he is not happy here.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was not happy with a holding call that took an Atlanta touchdown off of the board. pic.twitter.com/j5TNGo0MI3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2022

This is downright subdued compared to his reaction at the half, when a very dumb grounding penalty was called on rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder’s arm was hit as he threw, so even though the ball did not make it past the line of scrimmage, by rule, it should not have been intentional grounding.

The refs also forced Atlanta to burn a challenge on a play that should have been ruled as a catch in the first place. Ridiculous.