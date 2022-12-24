 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Arthur Smith lets the refs know how mad he is about yet another bad call vs. Ravens

Officiating has been rough in this matchup against the Ravens, and Arthur Smith isn’t shy about letting the officials know.

By Jeanna.Kelley
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Arthur Smith has put on quite a show on the sidelines against the Ravens. The officials have made bad calls upon bad calls, and Smith hasn’t been shy about letting them know how he feels about it.

To be clear, he is not happy here.

This is downright subdued compared to his reaction at the half, when a very dumb grounding penalty was called on rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder’s arm was hit as he threw, so even though the ball did not make it past the line of scrimmage, by rule, it should not have been intentional grounding.

The refs also forced Atlanta to burn a challenge on a play that should have been ruled as a catch in the first place. Ridiculous.

