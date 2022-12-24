 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ade Ogundeji blocks Justin Tucker field goal

Watch Atlanta’s DL blow throw blocking and get hands on a field goal.

By Matthew Chambers
Atlanta Falcons v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens regretted a decision to go for a 55-yard field goal against the win against the Atlanta Falcons. Ade Ogundeji, who has been quiet on defense, got loud on the field goal attempt

Tucker, who had a field goal blocked last week, was against tasked with kicking a very long field goal. Ogundeji slipped right past a blocker to make contact on the attempt.

