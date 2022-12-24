Ade Ogundeji blocks Justin Tucker field goal

The Baltimore Ravens regretted a decision to go for a 55-yard field goal against the win against the Atlanta Falcons. Ade Ogundeji, who has been quiet on defense, got loud on the field goal attempt

Ade Ogundeji BLOCKS Justin Tucker



FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/iWlNZnAfsd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 24, 2022

Tucker, who had a field goal blocked last week, was against tasked with kicking a very long field goal. Ogundeji slipped right past a blocker to make contact on the attempt.