Falcons v. Ravens inactives: G Chuma Edoga is OUT

Sometimes the team’s inactives have major repercussions. An important player being active or inactive could tilt the game with some playoff repercussions. That discussion has dropped week after week after Atlanta’s playoff chances have continued to drop. Atlanta is technically in the playoff race but the odds are incomprehensibly low even in the league’s worst division.

For the Falcons, the transition is already made to look at 2023. Desmond Ridder is in at quarterback. The team’s top weapon Kyle Pitts has been out for weeks. Even if the Falcons snuck into the playoffs, there’s not a realistic shot at being competitive.

For Sunday’s game, the following Falcons were ruled out:

G Chuma Edoga

DT Matt Dickerson

S Jovante Moffat

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB David Anenih

Edoga has been a solid fill in at left guard with the Falcons stuck rotating injured and ineffective players. With Atlanta looking towards 2023, it may be time to give Dickerson more snaps in the middle if there is a belief he may be back for another season.

For the Ravens, despite an ongoing injury with Lamar Jackson, they are only one game back from the AFC North leaders Cincinnati Bengals. Even if Baltimore can’t reach the Bengals, they currently have the top wildcard spot.

The Ravens ruled the following players out:

QB Lamar Jackson

RB Kenyan Drake

CB Marcus Peters

G Ben Cleveland

TE Charlie Kolar

OLB David Ojabo

DE Calais Campbell

The Ravens seemingly have no small names on its inactive list. Multiple Pro Bowl players are out, but many expected. The Ravens have the level of depth that you don’t need Campbell or Peters to beat the Falcons.