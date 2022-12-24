NFL Week 16 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 15 was a big disappointment for Atlanta Falcons fans. Rookie Desmond Ridder struggled in his debut against the New Orleans Saints, and the Falcons fell to their rival on the road. That put Atlanta at 5-9 in a three-way tie for second place in the division race, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still holding on to a one-game lead at 6-8.

Now entering Week 16, there’s only a remote chance of the Falcons making the playoffs. However, there are plenty of other teams vying for spots and playoff seeding, and a number of interesting games as a result. A clash between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. The New York Giants taking on the Minnesota Vikings. Gardner Minshew and the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Dallas Cowboys.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The standings continue to shift at the top, as Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley has taken the lead on tiebreakers. Both Dave “Boss Man” Choate and Aaron Freeman are also tied at 62%, but Jeanna has the most overall correct picks. Kevin Knight is just a few picks behind at 59%, while Will McFadden continues to gain at 55%.

Speaking of Week 16, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

