 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Falcons - Ravens Week 16 open thread

It’s time to play some frigid football.

By Dave Choate
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It’s time for the Falcons to play their 15th game of the season, a difficult road matchup in the cold against the Baltimore Ravens. The hope is a win—or at least a much better performance—as Atlanta tries to finish the 2022 season on a high note.

To do so, they’ll need to run well (which they do every week), but also get more out of their passing attack and defense. They’ll have to do all of that in the coldest game they’re going to play this year, adding another degree of difficulty. If all goes well, they’ll give us a solid present with a happy game.

As always, use this as your open thread for the game ahead. Go Falcons!

In This Stream

What to know about Falcons - Ravens for Week 16

View all 13 stories

More From The Falcoholic

Loading comments...