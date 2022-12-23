Falcons’ fans confidence at lowest point of the season

Week 16 is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons go on the road and face the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. This will be another road test for the Falcons, as third-round selection Desmond Ridder makes his second career start, which hopefully will result in his first win.

The game itself will be played on Saturday, which also happens to be Christmas Eve. Overall, most fans seem to enjoy the plethora of football games we have on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

As mentioned, the Falcons will battle the Ravens on Christmas Eve, hopefully delivering a victory to the good boys and girls of Dirty Bird Nation. Sadly though, fans have found themselves at their lowest confidence point of the season with only 63% of those polled believing in the direction the team is currently heading in.

It’s fair however. The Falcons have been struggling lately, even though they still find themselves alive in the playoff hunt. The NFC South overall is a disaster this year, and the division winner will likely have 7 wins and host a playoff game.

What are your thoughts on the team heading in to Week 16? Are you losing faith in the direction the team is heading in?

