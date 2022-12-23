How to watch Falcons - Ravens in Week 16

We’re one day away from a freezing Saturday matchup between the Falcons and Ravens. The Ravens are jockeying for playoff position and the Falcons are just hoping to stay alive in the postseason hunt while earning their first win in several weeks. It should be a matchup heavy on rushing attempts and light on actual scoring, but we’ll see soon enough.
Here’s how you can watch the matchup ahead.
That may well be what the game turns on, but suffice to say this is a very big game for both teams. The Saints are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet, but Atlanta can finish them off on Sunday. Atlanta’s still very much in the NFC South hunt, somehow, and are looking to see Desmond Ridder showcase his skills in his debut in a hostile environment. The winner will be riding high, but the Falcons will be riding even higher if Ridder’s a big reason they get there.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the game tomorrow.
Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens, Week 16
When: Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. EST
Where: MT&T Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Shannon Spake
Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing
Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app, Sling TV
Odds: Atlanta’s an underdog on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Key Questions: How will Desmond Ridder look in his second week as a starter? Can the Falcons take advantage of Lamar Jackson’s absence to shut down the Ravens passing attack? Will both ground games end up defining this game? How will Atlanta function in the cold?
2022 Falcons regular season schedule (5-9)
- Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Week 11: Win vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 12: Loss @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 13: Loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 14: BYE WEEK
- Week 15: Loss @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD
- Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET
- Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD
