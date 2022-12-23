How to watch Falcons - Ravens in Week 16

We’re one day away from a freezing Saturday matchup between the Falcons and Ravens. The Ravens are jockeying for playoff position and the Falcons are just hoping to stay alive in the postseason hunt while earning their first win in several weeks. It should be a matchup heavy on rushing attempts and light on actual scoring, but we’ll see soon enough.

Here’s how you can watch the matchup ahead.

That may well be what the game turns on, but suffice to say this is a very big game for both teams. The Saints are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet, but Atlanta can finish them off on Sunday. Atlanta’s still very much in the NFC South hunt, somehow, and are looking to see Desmond Ridder showcase his skills in his debut in a hostile environment. The winner will be riding high, but the Falcons will be riding even higher if Ridder’s a big reason they get there.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game tomorrow.

Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens, Week 16

When: Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. EST

Where: MT&T Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, & Shannon Spake

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app, Sling TV

Odds: Atlanta’s an underdog on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: How will Desmond Ridder look in his second week as a starter? Can the Falcons take advantage of Lamar Jackson’s absence to shut down the Ravens passing attack? Will both ground games end up defining this game? How will Atlanta function in the cold?

