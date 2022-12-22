Falcons-Ravens injury report: Lamar Jackson OUT in Week 16

Week 16 is nearly upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens held their final practices of the week. Today, we received the final health updates for both teams and received news on a few big names who won’t play on Saturday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Chuma Edoga (knee) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) OUT

CB Marcus Peters (calf) OUT

DE Calais Campbell (knee) OUT

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest, ankle)

LB Jason Pierre-Paul (rest)

For the Falcons, there was only one name listed on the injury report on the final day of practice. Lineman Chuma Edoga did not practice due to a knee injury and has been ruled out for the game on Christmas Eve.

Looking at the Ravens, they have a lot more injuries reported. The most notable updates are that corner Marcus Peters, defensive end Calais Campbell and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be inactive against the Falcons. For the Ravens, quarterback Tyler Huntley will start.