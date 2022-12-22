NFL Week 16 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a very important game between two AFC playoff hopefuls. The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, with the winner putting themselves in a significantly better position in the Wild Card race. For the Jaguars, it’s possible they could even take lead in the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans were to lose this week.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) at New York Jets (7-7)

The pick: Jaguars +110

Spread: Jets -2.5 | Over/Under: 36.5 | Moneyline: Jets -150, Jaguars +130

As much as I enjoyed the Jets’ early-season success, this is a team that has fallen off in recent weeks. The Jaguars have done the opposite, suddenly finding themselves on offense and playing more consistent football on defense. Put simply, I trust Trevor Lawrence far more than Zach Wilson. I like the Jaguars to pull off the slight upset here.

Staff picks

What are your picks and predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup?

