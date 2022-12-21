Falcons-Ravens injury report: Lamar Jackson not practicing Wednesday

It’s a new week as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Eve. The Falcons had an injury update this week which won’t appear on the practice report, but is noteworthy. Running back Caleb Huntley, who has looked solid this year, had season-ending surgery due to an ankle injury he sustained against the New Orleans Saints. With that, let’s turn our sights to Week 16.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

NO PARTICIPATION

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tyler Huntley (right shoulder)

OT Ronnie Stanley (rest, ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

QB Lamar Jackson (knee)

CB Marcus Peters (calf)

DE Calais Campbell (knee)

Outside of the Huntley news, the Falcons are pretty healthy to start the week. Cordarrelle Patterson received a veteran rest day, which is something I expect to happen going forward. Additionally, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga is still battling a knee injury which kept him limited on Wednesday.

The Ravens have some notable players absent from practice, with none noteworthy than quarterback Lamar Jackson. It’s early in the week still, but I doubt Jackson plays this week as the Ravens probably won’t rush him back as knee injuries can be tricky. His backup, Tyler Huntley, was also on the injury report with a shoulder injury, but was limited so he’s more likely to start on Saturday than Jackson as of now.