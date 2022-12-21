What matters from Desmond Ridder’s first start: The Falcoholic Live, Ep224

Fellow Falcoholics, welcome to episode 223 of The Falcoholic Live! Host Kevin Knight is joined by special guest Dave Choate (The Falcoholic himself) to break down the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. We’ll also break down rookie Desmond Ridder’s first start at quarterback, including the positive flashes and some of the struggles from his first game. Later in the show, we’ll discuss Atlanta’s prospects over the final three games and finish with some good old fashioned #DraftTakes.

