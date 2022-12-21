Falcons predictable underdogs in winter weather against the Ravens

Falcons football shifts to Saturday this week, with Atlanta heading up the Eastern Seaboard to take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be a two-fold hostile environment, as along with contending with a road crowd, the Falcons will need to deal with predicted temperatures below freezing at kickoff.

They’re a long way from the friendly (and climate-controlled) confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, so they’re expected underdogs on the road against the Ravens, with the opening line set at 5.5 points.

Since the initial line was set, it has shifted another two points in the Ravens’ favor, with the over/under sitting at 37.5 points.

This will be rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder’s second start, and if you needed a trial-by-fire (ice?) at the NFL level, this is it. Making his first career start on the road against your team’s most hated rival, followed up by a frosty trip to Baltimore? That’s one way to kick off your professional career.

The Ravens and Falcons have met six times since the Baltimore franchise hit the league in 1999, with the Ravens holding a 4-2 advantage. Should Atlanta have any hope of heading out of Baltimore with a win in hand, they’ll have to contend with Lamar Jackson, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league.