Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Wednesday, Dec. 21

Hey, it’s Wednesday, so here are some pipin’ hot Falcoholinks for ya. Dive on in.

Caleb Huntley lost to IR for the season

Running back Caleb Huntley has been an asset in the run game this season, especially during Cordarrelle Patterson’s IR stint. He left Sunday’s game and was quickly ruled out, and now we know that he will not return this season due to an Achilles injury.

Awful news for an undrafted back that was having an impact in the ground game.

Mariota not expected back

The game-ending interception that he threw against the Steelers was likely the final pass that Marcus Mariota will throw for the Atlanta Falcons, as he’s not expected back next season.

After news of his benching during the bye, Mariota stepped away from the team and elected to undergo knee surgery.

Teetering on the edge

The Falcons are still technically in the playoff hunt because their division is abject garbage, but their chances got much slimmer after their loss to the Saints. To stave off elimination, the Falcons have to win this Saturday in Baltimore.

3 Up, 3 Down

There’s ups, there’s downs, and then there’s losing to the Saints twice in the same season. Running back Tyler Allgeier was a clear bright spot on a lousy day for Atlanta, but who else is trending up after Sunday’s game?