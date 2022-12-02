Falcons-Steelers injury report: RB Najee Harris expects to play on Sunday

Friday is upon us, as the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers held their final practices of the week. We’ve been monitoring the health of both teams heading into Sunday’s matchup, and now have the best insight into who may or may not play.

We already know that tight end Kyle Pitts has officially been shut down for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, and the Falcons are still missing key contributors like Casey Hayward and Ta’Quon Graham, who are on injured reserve.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm) QUESTIONABLE

OL Chuma Edoga (knee) QUESTIONABLE

DL Jalen Dalton (toe) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

N/A

FULL PARTICIPATION

DL Larry Ogunjobi (toe)

DT Cameron Heyward (non-injury)

RB Benny Snell (knee)

LB Robert Spillane (oblique)

LB Myles Jack (knee)

WR Miles Boykin (oblique)

RB Jalen Warren (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

OL Mason Cole (foot)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB T.J. Watt (ribs) QUESTIONABLE

RB Najee Harris (oblique)

NO PARTICIPATION

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) OUT

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk (personal)

No real surprises on the Falcons injury report. Arnold Ebiketie, Chuma Edoga, and Jalen Dalton are all listed as questionable to play against the Steelers. Stay tuned to The Falcoholic, as news of their statuses could be revealed prior to Sunday’s game. The hope is that all three will be able to play, because the Falcons need all hands on deck on defense and Edoga played well in his one start at left guard.

For the Steelers, a couple of notable players have had their statuses revealed for Sunday. Linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to play vs. Atlanta after logging a limited practice on Friday, and his absence would be a huge break for this Falcons offense. Running back Najee Harris seemed like a longshot to suit up, but he will surprsingly play through an oblique injury.