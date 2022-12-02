No Falcons are currently on pace to make the Pro Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons have had an up-and-down, twisty-turny season, one that has been at times exhilarating and at times supremely frustrating. It has also been a season in which a total team effort has been emphasized over and over again by the coaching staff and players themselves.

With injuries robbing A.J. Terrell and Cordarrelle Patterson of multiple weeks, it has also been a season where some of the team’s brightest lights haven’t been able to stand out, at least at the level that draws national notice. That’s likely why only one Falcon, Younghoe Koo, is even in the top ten for Pro Bowl voting at his position.

Only one Atlanta Falcons player has made the Top 10 at his position in the first round of fan voting for this year's Pro Bowl Games.



Younghoe Koo is eighth among kickers.



This, remember is JUST fan voting & early fan voting at that.



Voting on Twitter starts Thursday. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 28, 2022

Atlanta’s relatively low profile, lack of defensive success, and offense built around a running back committee and hit-or-miss passing attack have conspired to work against their Pro Bowl prospects, not to mention the fact that they have had just one (very ugly) primetime game. Still, there are Falcons who at least deserve real consideration for the Pro Bowl, including:

Grady Jarrett, whose 5.5 sacks are top ten in the league for interior defensive linemen, who is still one of the most dominant run-stopping defensive linemen in the entire NFL, and is also a Pro Bowl-caliber human being;

Chris Lindstrom, who has been one of the best guards in football as a mauling run blocker and effective player in pass protection, anchoring a surprisingly effective offensive line;

Avery Williams and Cordarrelle Patterson, who are a pair of great returners having great seasons. Williams leads the entire NFL in yards per punt return, while Patterson also leads the NFL in yards per kick return (albeit without enough attempts to qualify for the crown) and has a touchdown;

Younghoe Koo, who makes clutch kicks on a regular basis and is one of the best kickers in football, even if he’s having a bit of an off year;

Hell, whoever you want, really. Ostensibly free country, and everyone from Marcus Mariota to Richie Grant have had big moments that can justify your Pro Bowl vote if you’re so inclined.

The Pro Bowl is a glorified popularity contest in the first place, so it might as well be our glorified popularity contest. Vote for deserving Falcons today!