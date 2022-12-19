NFL Week 15 ‘Monday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season is almost over, with an exciting slate of Sunday (and three games on Saturday) behind us. We’ve got one game left: tonight’s Monday Night Football tilt between two NFC powerhouses from 2021 who have both largely fallen off a cliff in 2022. The defending Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in what the NFL probably hoped would be a playoff, or even NFC Championship, preview.

Instead, the Rams are in the basement of the NFC West at 4-9 and the Packers are just a game better at 5-8. These two teams have just 9 wins combined, which is less than either team’s record from a year ago. It’s safe to say that this season has been a disaster for both franchises. At least Los Angeles got to hoist a Super Bowl trophy last year.

Let’s get right to tonight’s picks, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at Green Bay Packers (5-8)

The pick: Packers (-325)

Spread: Packers -7 | Over/Under: 39.5 | Moneyline: Packers -325, Rams +270

What a fall from grace for both these teams and this primetime matchup. Less than a year ago, the Rams won the Super Bowl and the Packers were tied for the best record in the NFL. Look at them now. Both of these teams took serious steps back on offense and defense, and neither is even competitive for the playoffs at this point. All that being said, somebody has to win this game. I’m going with the Packers, who have been slightly less horrible lately.

