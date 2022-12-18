Falcons currently have 7th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order after Week 15

A mere few weeks back, the Falcons were a .500 team. They were in the thick of a playoff race. Now? Not as much, even though the Falcons still have a mathematical shot in the league’s worst division.

The good news? The 2022 season will soon become a thing of the past. We shift back into offseason mode where anything is possible. What we do know is the Falcons finally have cap space for the first time in about four years. Atlanta can finally give some juice to its rebuild between a free agent class and another slew of draft picks, starting with its top pick in the draft.

That pick? 7th overall.

Where does that leave Atlanta? Obviously, above where Terry Fontenot selected Kyle Pitts but below where he selected Drake London.

2023 is almost certain to be different with Atlanta likely needing an impact at quarterback and along the lines. Who makes sense for Atlanta at 7?

QB C.J. Stroud . The Ohio College passer has had a few setbacks to his potential 1st overall potential after a few uneven games. The same happened with Justin Fields, who Atlanta passed on in 2021, and he is thriving. Regardless, the junior quarterback may fall just far enough to land with Atlanta.

. The Ohio College passer has had a few setbacks to his potential 1st overall potential after a few uneven games. The same happened with Justin Fields, who Atlanta passed on in 2021, and he is thriving. Regardless, the junior quarterback may fall just far enough to land with Atlanta. QB Will Levis . Recently mocked to Atlanta by Todd McShay, Levis had a down season at the University of Kentucky but still offers intriguing upside with great experience in a similar offensive scheme. He’d be another potential selection if Ridder doesn’t convince the staff in the next few games.

. Recently mocked to Atlanta by Todd McShay, Levis had a down season at the University of Kentucky but still offers intriguing upside with great experience in a similar offensive scheme. He’d be another potential selection if Ridder doesn’t convince the staff in the next few games. CB Kelee Ringo . This may be popular because Ringo is a University of Georgia player, but he has phenomenal size and was a standout player in a defense full of standout players. He could help settle down the spot across from A.J. Terrell.

. This may be popular because Ringo is a University of Georgia player, but he has phenomenal size and was a standout player in a defense full of standout players. He could help settle down the spot across from A.J. Terrell. EDGE Myles Murphy. An interesting pass rusher who can handle all three downs, but Murphy’s problem is he looks like he needs time to develop. It is a bit of the problem with pass rushers: ones ready to play go early (like Will Anderson looks to do), and the ones that aren’t ready to play are best for teams with time. If Atlanta’s top pick doesn’t do much in 2023, there may be a new staff in 2024.

The Falcons should also be on the lookout for a right tackle, depending on what they do with Kaleb McGary. Otherwise, mocks will assume a quarterback or top defender will land at 7.

Falcons still have Ravens, Cardinals and Buccaneers left on the schedule, a slate which sounded much more intimidating before the season started. Further wins obviously takes Atlanta out of the 7th pick, and likely out of the top 10. Falcons could move up to 6 if the Los Angeles Rams win against the Packers, giving Atlanta just a bit more reach into the top picks.