Falcons rule RB Caleb Huntley out with ankle injury

The Atlanta Falcons ruled out its third string running back Caleb Huntley about halfway through the first quarter in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Huntley received one carry for two yards on the team’s first offensive drive but how he suffered his ankle injury was not clear.

Huntley had 366 rushing yards across 12 games (including New Orleans) for a pretty impressive 4.9 yards per carry. He hadt wo receptions for a mere three receiving yards. Huntley had been Atlanta’s bruiser usually pulled in later in the game at 5-foot-10, 229-pounds.

Huntley’s injury will definitely hurt an offense which needs as much help as it can get. The Falcons benched Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder made his first career start. However, Atlanta’s defense gave up 14 points in its first two drives against the Saints. Atlanta is forced to play catch up with an offense trying to find itself.