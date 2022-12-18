No big surprises on inactive lists for Falcons vs. Saints

There weren’t any huge surprises on the inactives lists for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints in New Orleans. Chuma Edoga was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury, so we already knew he would be unable to play on Sunday.

Joining Edoga on the inactives list are WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson, S Jovante Moffatt, and CB Rashad Fenton. Here’s hoping the starting secondary stays healthy, because depth in the defensive backfield is a little thin with Moffatt and Fenton sidelined.

Elijah Wilkerson, who was recently activated off of injured reserve, will take the field at left guard for the Falcons today.

For the Saints, Marshon Lattimore and RB Eno Benjamin are both sidelined this week. Below are the full inactive lists for both teams.

Falcons inactives, Week 15

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Matt Dickerson

Saints inactives, Week 15

CB Marshon Lattimore

RB Dwayne Washington

DB P.J. Williams

RB Eno Benjamin

OL Lewis Kidd

DE Payton Turner