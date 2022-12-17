NFL Week 15 game picks from The Falcoholic

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.

Week 14 was a restful one for the Atlanta Falcons, as the team finally enjoyed their late-season bye. It was also a beneficial one if you’re still invested in this team making the playoffs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thoroughly dominated by the San Francisco 49ers to bring their record down to 6-7. That means the Falcons are once again just a game behind the Bucs in the race for the NFC South title.

Now entering Week 15, there’s plenty of intrigue for Falcons fans. Rookie Desmond Ridder is set to make his first start at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints, which should at least be entertaining to watch. There are also a number of key games elsewhere, including a vital AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills and a major NFC Wild Card battle between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.

Before we get to the picks, let’s check in on our staff standings.

The picks battle is getting more competitive every week. Dave “Boss Man” Choate has continued to hold a narrow lead at 62% correct, and there’s now a tie behind him at second. Jeanna “Mad Online” Kelley and Aaron Freeman are both at 61%, with Jeanna ahead thanks to more correct picks overall. Meanwhile, Kevin Knight is right behind in fourth place at 60%, with Will McFadden continuing to improve his record to 56%.

Speaking of Week 15, here are the staff’s picks. As more writers join in, they’ll appear in the picks below.

What are your thoughts on this week’s slate of games? Any particular matchups you’ll be watching?

