Falcons vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are coming off of bye weeks, but not all bye weeks are created equal. The Falcons come into this one very healthy—only Chuma Edoga is set to miss the game—and set to roll out a rookie quarterback. The Saints are still awfully banged up and still have Andy Dalton under center.

That may well be what the game turns on, but suffice to say this is a very big game for both teams. The Saints are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs just yet, but Atlanta can finish them off on Sunday. Atlanta’s still very much in the NFC South hunt, somehow, and are looking to see Desmond Ridder showcase his skills in his debut in a hostile environment. The winner will be riding high, but the Falcons will be riding even higher if Ridder’s a big reason they get there.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the game tomorrow.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints, Week 15

When: Sunday, December 18, 1 p.m. EST

Where: The Dumb Saints Stadium, Louisiana

Channel: FOX 5 locally; NFL Sunday Ticket nationally

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth & Kristina Pink

Radio: 92.9 The Game; Dave Archer and Wes Durham announcing

Streaming: NFL+ and the Atlanta Falcons app

Odds: Atlanta’s a slight underdog on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Key Questions: Look, the biggest one is obvious: How will Desmond Ridder look? Also, can the Falcons effectively end New Orleans’ season in front of a home crowd, which would be delightful?

2022 Falcons regular season schedule (5-8)

Week 1: Loss vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET

vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m. ET Week 2: Loss @ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET

@ Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 18, 4:05 p.m. ET Week 3: Win @ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

@ Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, September 25, 4:25 p.m. ET Week 4: Win vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Cleveland Browns, Sunday, October 2, 1 p.m. ET Week 5: Loss @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET

@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, October 10, 1 p.m. ET Week 6: Win vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET

vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 16, 1 p.m. ET Week 7: Loss @ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET

@ Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, October 23, 1 p.m. ET Week 8: Win vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Carolina Panthers, Sunday, October 30, 1 p.m. ET Week 9: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 6, 1 p.m. ET Week 10: Loss @ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET

@ Carolina Panthers, Thursday Night Football, November 10, 8:15 p.m. ET Week 11: Win vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bears, Sunday, November 20, 1 p.m. ET Week 12: Loss @ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET

@ Washington Commanders, Sunday, November 27, 1 p.m. ET Week 13: Loss vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 4, 1 p.m. ET Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: @ New Orleans Saints, Sunday, December 18, TBD

Week 16: @ Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, December 24, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, January 1, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

