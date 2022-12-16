Falcons-Saints injury report: Chuma Edoga OUT for Week 15

Friday is upon us and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints held their final practices of the week. The Falcons will head on the road for the Week 15 re-match where the Saints narrowly pulled off a win to start the season. The biggest news for the Falcons this week was the promotion of quarterback Desmond Ridder to starter and the placement of Marcus Mariota on injured reserve.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR KhaDarel Hodge (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Chuma Edoga (knee) OUT

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Cameron Jordan (foot)

K Will Lutz (illness)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee)

DE Payton Turner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE

TE Adam Trautman (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

LB Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Zack Baun (ankle) OUT

S J.T. Gray (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

RB Dwayne Washington (illness) QUESTIONABLE

S P.J. Williams (knee) OUT

The Falcons had a rather light injury report this week, thankfully. The only player ruled out for Sunday is offensive lineman Chuma Edoga who has a knee injury. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who was dealing with an illness earlier in the week, has no designation and will play vs. the Saints.

On the other hand, the Saints have a more cloudy injury report. Notable names such as corner Marshon Lattimore and tight end Juwan Johnson have their availability in question. Meanwhile, safety P.J. Williams and linebacker Zack Baun have already been ruled out.