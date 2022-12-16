Falcoholinks: All the Falcons news you need for Friday, Dec. 16

The Falcons head to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday, and they’ll be doing it with a brand new quarterback under center. More on Desmond Ridder’s debut in Friday’s Falcoholinks.

Ridder time

It’s finally Desmond Day for the Falcons on Sunday, as the rookie quarterback prepares to make his first NFL start — Against the Saints, no less! So what can we expect? Well, hopefully, it doesn’t result in the young quarterback marooned on an island somewhere, trapped in an infernal bunker.

One of the expected improvements to the offense should be the downfield passing game, where Marcus Mariota was clearly struggling. While it’s extremely early yet, success on third downs can be the key to Desmond Ridder locking down the QB spot beyond this season.

On paper, the Falcons’ offense appears to have the edge over the Saints’ defense at the skill positions, but as we all know, these rivalry games can get squirly in a minute.

Running back Damien Williams cut

Ah, Damien Williams, we hardly knew ye. The Falcons officially cut the former Chiefs and Bears rusher after a season defined by injuries. He had two touches for two yards.

OL Chuma Edoga unlikely to play

As it stands with their current active roster, the Falcons are relatively healthy — with the exception of offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who did not participate due to a knee injury.

The Saints are fairly banged up, with a number of defenders — including corner Marshon Lattimore — limited in Wednesday’s practice.

MOOOOOOOOCKS

Like your mother-in-law on Christmas Eve, the mock drafts have arrived far too early. Todd McShay’s first mock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft has the Falcons snagging an SEC quarterback near the top of the draft order.