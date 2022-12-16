Hate week discussion: What moment in Falcons-Saints series history would you undo?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and happy Friday! The Week 15 matchup against the Saints is coming up on Sunday, and we’re continuing the hate week theme for our daily discussion topics. Today’s big question is: What moment in the Falcons-Saints series history would you go back and undo?

These teams have met 107 times, and the Saints have won nearly half of those contests, so there are plenty of options. For me, I’m going to have to go with the Falcons’ Week 16 loss to New Orleans back in 2011. Atlanta took a 10-7 lead early, but then the Saints outscored them 38-6 to finish with a 45-16 win. Game action was paused for some time while Drew Brees demanded a bunch of attention for breaking Dan Marino’s record for single-season passing yards on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Darren Sproles. It was incredibly obnoxious.

