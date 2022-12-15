NFL Week 15 ‘Thursday Night Football’ game picks and predictions

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season begins with one of the best Thursday Night Football matchups of the year. The NFC West division title is on the line as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. With a win tonight, San Francisco would officially clinch the division title, while a Seattle victory would put the Seahawks just a game behind the 49ers in the standings.

Let’s get right to tonight’s pick, which I’ll be making on a straight moneyline (aka picking the winner) basis. I’ll still provide the information on the spread and over/under, for those interested. At the bottom, I’ll show the rest of the staff’s picks for the game.

Thursday Night Football: San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

The pick: 49ers -190

Spread: 49ers -3.5 | Over/Under: 43 | Moneyline: 49ers -190, Seahawks +160

This is a really good Thursday Night Football matchup, for a change. Two teams fighting for the division title—and not in a joke way like the NFC South. The 49ers have been beating teams with elite defense and competent offense, while the Seahawks have floundered a bit in recent weeks owing to some defensive struggles. On paper, this is a tough matchup for Seattle, but division games always seem to get weird. I think the 49ers come away with the W, but it’ll be close.

