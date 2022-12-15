How former Falcons fared in Week 14

There are plenty of former Falcons floating around the NFL right now, and every week we check in to see how a collection of them are doing. Let’s get to this week’s edition.

QB Matt Ryan

The Colts were off last week, but did say they’re sticking with Ryan. The veteran will hope to have a bounce-back effort against a porous Minnesota pass defense. He’s currently 4-6-1 this year for Indy, completing 67.8% of his passes for 2,875 yards, but a brutal 1:1 touchdown:interception ratio and 35 sacks in 11 games.

WR Julio Jones

One of the more productive options in a brutally bad Tampa Bay passing attack, Julio reeled in five catches for 38 yards on eight targets in Week 14, including one of his more impressive grabs of the year on a critical late drive. He has just 22 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns on the season, but given how poor the Buccaneers offense is, at least he has been a legitimate contributor.

LB De’Vondre Campbell

The Packers were off last week, but Campbell did return in Week 13 to a full complement of snaps. He’s a big addition for Green Bay down the stretch as they cling to dim playoff hopes.

S Duron Harmon

Still a full-time starter, Harmon had a solid effort against a scuffling Rams offense. As I’ve written multiple times this season, he’s at the stage of his career where teams will feel comfortable plugging him in for a year as a stopgap starter, and he’s been good enough with the Raiders this year to pick up another job in 2023.

WR Russell Gage

He’s back! After being on the shelf with an injury for a long time, Gage returned in Week 13 and has chipped in a combined 23 yards on three receptions, adding the team’s lone touchdown against the 49ers. Gage is a lightly used option at this stage and has had a forgettable 2022, but perhaps he’ll get going over the final few weeks.

TE Hayden Hurst

It was a quiet week for Hurst, who caught two balls for 12 yards. Hurst had not had fewer than 20 yards since Week 3, and this was probably a bit a fluke effort for him.

LB Foye Oluokun

The tackling machine had 14 combined tackles. Oluokun has had his adventures in coverage, but mostly he’s been what the Jaguars thought they were getting as a physical player who is always around the ball.

DL John Cominsky

Just a tackle this week in Week 14, but he played over 80% of the defensive snaps

RB Mike Davis

Waived by the Ravens, Davis will be looking for a new home. The always reliable back struggled a bit behind Atlanta’s awful line last year and hadn’t gotten much of an opportunity in Baltimore, but I find it hard to believe he won’t find a new landing spot.

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

He has been playing less the past couple of weeks for reasons Dan Quinn can explain and I cannot, but Fowler continues to be a solid contributor while out there. He picked up three tackles on Sunday, but did not hit the quarterback.

P Thomas Morstead

He had more work to do than at any other point this season, as he punted seven times in Miami’s loss to the Chargers, pinning four of those back inside the 20.

LS Josh Harris

Long snapping? He does it.

DL Anthony Rush

He has been on a journey since leaving the Falcons, but was just promoted to the Cowboys active roster and figures to see time there in the next game.

DL Deadrin Senat

He finally got back onto the field after receiving very little playing time, and he made the most of the quarter of defensive snaps he did play. Senat finished with a couple of tackles and a quarterback hit on Andy Dalton, and was part of a pretty effective Tampa Bay defense.

TE Austin Hooper

The Hooper revival continues. Against the Jaguars, Hoop put up a season-high 68 yards on five catches, continuing to be a reliable option for an up-and-down Tennessee passing attack.

TE Eric Saubert

One grab for two yards and a lot of special teams work. Sauber has continued to be a key cog for Denver’s special teams, but his work on offense remains limited.

LB/S Keanu Neal

Six combined tackles—including a key tackle for loss—and 100% of the defensive snaps played for Neal, who has been a stone solid spot starter for the Buccaneers all year. It’s good to see him doing well, but you wish it was for someone else, and you hope he doesn’t when the Falcons play the Buccaneers in Week 18.