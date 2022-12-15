Hate week discussion: Is Falcons vs. Saints a must-win game?

Good morning, Falcoholics, and happy Thursday! It’s hate week, and this week we’re discussion the team most of us hate the most in the entire NFL: the New Orleans Saints.

If the Falcons want to stay in playoff contention, this week is a must-win game. The division is way too close, with just two wins separating the first-place Buccaneers and the last-place Saints, and with the strength of the NFC East, it’s unlikely that an NFC South team outside of the division winner lands in a Wild Card spot.

Plus, for me, it’s a must-win game just because it’s the Saints. They are godawful this year, and the Falcons really shouldn’t have lost to them the first time these teams met this season. Their fans can be absolutely insufferable (I swear that crew makes more 28-3 jokes than all the other fanbases combined, including Patriots fans, whose team gave them the right to make those jokes), and getting swept by the worst Saints team we’ve seen in years doesn’t sound like my idea of a good time.

But you may disagree! Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.