Falcons-Saints injury report: OL Chuma Edoga not practicing on Wednesday

It’s the start of a new, exciting week as the Atlanta Falcons prepare to go on the road and face the New Orleans Saints. The Saints unfortunately had their number to kick off the season, beating the Falcons 26-27 in a close game. On Wednesday, we received a look at the health status of both teams following practice.

You can expect to see the injury reports here every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

N/A

NO PARTICIPATION

OL Chuma Edoga (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

N/A

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

DE Cameron Jordan (foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest, knee)

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

NO PARTICIPATION

LB Zack Baun (ankle)

RB Mark Ingram (knee)

K Will Lutz (illness)

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

S P.J. Williams (knee)

The Falcons injury report is very light compared to the Saints. The Falcons did have a bit of news break on Wednesday, as it was announced that quarterback Marcus Mariota would go on season-ending injured reserve following surgery. Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will make his first NFL on Sunday. The lone missing player from Wednesday’s practice was was offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who is dealing with a knee injury. With Elijah Wilkinson working as the starting left guard, Edoga will be a reserve if he does play.

As mentioned, the Saints have a massive injury report on Wednesday. There are some notable names on the report, such as kicker Will Lutz and linebacker Zach Baun, but with it being the first practice of the week, it’s merely just something to monitor right now.